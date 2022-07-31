Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

GBAB stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Cuts Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

