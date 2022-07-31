Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 201,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.36.

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

