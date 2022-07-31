Mizuho Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $117.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.97.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.21. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

