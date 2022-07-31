Matthew Rizik Purchases 2,200 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $20,878.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,065.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $21,208.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $21,597.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $21,816.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $21,625.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

