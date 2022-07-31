Catherine Kniker Sells 124 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) insider Catherine Kniker sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,456 shares in the company, valued at $810,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PTC opened at $123.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.1% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

