BMO Capital Markets Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Price Target to $52.00

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
World Acceptance Stock Performance
Shares of WRLD opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.29. The firm has a market cap of $695.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Trading of World Acceptance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $234,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.