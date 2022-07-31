BMO Capital Markets Lowers World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Price Target to $52.00

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of WRLD opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $98.96 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.29. The firm has a market cap of $695.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($2.38). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $234,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

