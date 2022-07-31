Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $5.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 52.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

