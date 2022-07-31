Barclays Lowers Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $73.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.81.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.90. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.62. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Continental Resources

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

