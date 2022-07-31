Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.
Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance
PPC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
