Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $36.00 at Barclays

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

PPC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.