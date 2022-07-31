Robert W. Baird Increases InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $53.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

INMD stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 44.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

