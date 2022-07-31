Barclays Lowers Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $78.00

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.85% from the company’s current price.

FMX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.9 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.04. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 33.8% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 72.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 525.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 107,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.