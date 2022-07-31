Mizuho Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $385.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.91.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $353.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $344.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day moving average is $348.19. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Insider Activity

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Mastercard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.