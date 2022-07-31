Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $20.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MPW. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

