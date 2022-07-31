FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $149.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FMC. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.54.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FMC opened at $111.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.