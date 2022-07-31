Robert W. Baird Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $97.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.39.

DexCom stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 129,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93,213 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in DexCom by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1,264.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,111 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

