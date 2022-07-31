Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amundi from €89.00 ($90.82) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amundi in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Amundi stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. Amundi has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.23.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

