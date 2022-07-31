Head to Head Survey: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.6% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of TradeUP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Workday and TradeUP Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 4 25 0 2.86 TradeUP Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Workday presently has a consensus price target of $251.43, suggesting a potential upside of 62.11%. Given Workday’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than TradeUP Global.

This table compares Workday and TradeUP Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 7.67 $29.37 million ($0.12) -1,292.50 TradeUP Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than TradeUP Global.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and TradeUP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -0.49% 1.34% 0.56% TradeUP Global N/A N/A -5.66%

Summary

Workday beats TradeUP Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About TradeUP Global

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

