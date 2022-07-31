Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $366.00 at Mizuho

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.71.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $327.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $244.75 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.2% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 94.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.