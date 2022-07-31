Barclays Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $154.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $181.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMED. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $119.85 on Friday. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $101.61 and a 52 week high of $264.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

