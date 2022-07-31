Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENFN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $11.50 on Friday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,553,000 after buying an additional 67,779 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 8.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.