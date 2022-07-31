Barclays Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $380.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.71.

Shares of MOH opened at $327.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $244.75 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

