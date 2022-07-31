Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 59.34%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

