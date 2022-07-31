Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have commented on WES. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $26.79 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 3.17.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $758.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.32%.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Western Midstream Partners news, SVP Robert W. Bourne acquired 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

