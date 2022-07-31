The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $28.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $910.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $197.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in The RMR Group by 147.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 132,561 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $390,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 390,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.