Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $855.83.

AVVIY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 494 ($5.95) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.39) to GBX 520 ($6.27) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,675 ($32.23) in a research note on Friday.

Aviva Stock Performance

AVVIY stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

