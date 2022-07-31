Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.50.

AEDFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aedifica from €93.00 ($94.90) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Aedifica from €141.50 ($144.39) to €132.50 ($135.20) in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Aedifica Price Performance

AEDFF stock opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.60. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

About Aedifica

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.