Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 356 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 355,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 321,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,042,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 229,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

