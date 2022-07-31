PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.25% of PLx Pharma worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.08. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma ( NASDAQ:PLXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. On average, analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

