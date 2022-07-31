UBS Group Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $335.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $329.69 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $313.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.98.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

