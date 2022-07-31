Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,638,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.07. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

