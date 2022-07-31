Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stake Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,456 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 104.42 and a current ratio of 104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.90.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LADR. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Ladder Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.