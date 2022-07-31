MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT Lowered to $16.50 at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$29.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.54.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAG opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 174.02 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,080,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,171,000 after buying an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 566,717 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after buying an additional 1,505,098 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after buying an additional 97,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.