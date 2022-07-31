Oppenheimer Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. Roku has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $449.98. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

