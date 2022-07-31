ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $140.00 at Citigroup

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $134.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

ExlService Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $168.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $171.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

