Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $72.00 at Citigroup

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE:FTV opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,215 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth approximately $180,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.