Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $118.00 at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “maintains” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,035.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock worth $13,291,621. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

