HC Wainwright Lowers Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target to $19.00

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $482.50 million, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.