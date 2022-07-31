Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

