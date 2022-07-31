DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.93) price target on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

DWF Group Stock Performance

Shares of DWF Group stock opened at GBX 93.20 ($1.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1,553.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.84. DWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 86.95 ($1.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.81 ($1.58).

Insider Buying and Selling

DWF Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Chris Stefani sold 107,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £103,200.96 ($124,338.51).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

Further Reading

