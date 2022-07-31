Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. Methanex has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile



Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

