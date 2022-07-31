Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Shares Up 0.2%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.05. 145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Crawford United Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Crawford United had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Crawford United Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products and solutions in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Air Handling Equipment, and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

