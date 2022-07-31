NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Down 4%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 75,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 341,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
The company has a market cap of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.
