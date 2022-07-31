NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Trading Down 4%

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) was down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 75,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 341,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NRBO Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 205,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.77% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative, infectious, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.