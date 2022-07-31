Piper Sandler Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $468.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $405.00 to $468.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TYL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.58.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $399.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $343.77 and a 200-day moving average of $394.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,110,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

