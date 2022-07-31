Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Hayward Trading Up 4.1 %

HAYW stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93. Hayward has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,666.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,936,294 shares of company stock valued at $138,014,111 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hayward

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Hayward by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hayward by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

