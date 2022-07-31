PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Up 3.2%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.92. 91,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 151,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYS. Barrington Research raised PaySign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on PaySign to $2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

PaySign Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 265,517.2% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 308,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PaySign by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in PaySign by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

