Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.23) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.74).
