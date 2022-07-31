Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.65) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.25) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.23) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.74).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

