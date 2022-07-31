PROS (NYSE:PRO) Price Target Cut to $35.00

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. PROS has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $44.88.

Insider Transactions at PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,211.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PROS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Stories

