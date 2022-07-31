VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Trading Up 1.8%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 22,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 35,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

VirTra Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VirTra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

