KeyCorp Lowers Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $97.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of ITGR opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $101.61.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 244,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at $4,317,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Integer by 19.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

