KeyCorp Lowers Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target to $97.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITGR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Integer Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of ITGR opened at $69.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Integer has a one year low of $64.95 and a one year high of $101.61.
Institutional Trading of Integer
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Integer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 244,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at $4,317,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Integer by 19.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Integer during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.
Integer Company Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
