Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $117.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALLE. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

Allegion Stock Up 1.3 %

Allegion stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $93.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 995,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,472,000 after acquiring an additional 76,938 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allegion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Allegion by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in Allegion by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 369,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,495,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

